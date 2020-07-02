Guns, Guns and More Guns

When Barack Obama was in the White House, the firearms community suspected it made his administration crazy that one particular industry thrived selling the product they wanted most to destroy — guns. If he or someone in his administration even whispered “gun control,” sales went up.

Heading into the 2020 election season — when gun sales typically go up because people worry about whether a “good guy” or “not-so-good-guy” will wind up the winner in November — the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) recently revealed import and export figures for the month of March.

Long story short, March 2020 was a lot healthier than March 2019, but only in the handgun category. Long guns, not so much.

Looking at sidearms first, March handgun imports were up 28.2% over the same month last year. Breaking it down further, pistol imports bounced upward 33.4% with 247,757, while revolver imports actually decreased 7.9% from 26,384 in March 2019 to 24,300 in March 2020.

However, NSSF notes that First Quarter handgun imports actually declined 0.8%, which struck Insider Online as a bit strange because that was the first month we saw the big COVID-19 pandemic panic rush on gun shops.

Handgun exports increased a whopping 176.3% from last year’s 9.372 to this year’s March export of 25,899. The breakdown was a 190.2% spike in pistol exports, with revolver exports jumping 78%, though the actual figures aren’t that impressive. This country exported 2,063 wheelguns compared to last year’s 1,159 revolvers.

Still, that’s a lot of hardware changing hands, which amounts to a good thing if you’re a gun dealer, manufacturer, importer or an instructor who benefitted from an increase in training course requests. Many of those handguns went to first-time gun buyers, as we reported last month.