Handgun Blues

The Process

Bluing, a hot process at 290 degrees, produces steam vapor. This vapor contains salt. Salt is corrosive to any metal it comes in contact with — why I could not blue in my shop. The metalworking machinery could all be damaged by salt exposure. I was lucky enough to construct an outbuilding for bluing. Even so, I added wheels to the bluing tank racks to move it outside into open air.

Ninety percent of bluing firearms is metal preparation. The level of blending, sanding and polishing will show through after bluing, so much work must go into metal prep. Unlike spray-on coatings, bluing will not hide scratches or tool marks. Colt spent hours on each Python and it shows in the finished product.

I use a number of sandpaper grades wrapped on blocks from Harrison Design that allow me to keep the flats smooth with crisp edges. Motorized buffers can kill rollmarks on a pistol if used too aggressively. Since I’m starting out, I am sticking to hand sanding. I start off by glass beading all the “round” area that will result in a “matte” finish. Next with 200 grit paper I remove scratches and tool marks working progressively to finer grits until I get the level of finish I want.

After a few hours or more of prep I hand the project off to my son Nick, an American Pistolsmith Guild apprentice, for the bluing. A consistent high-quality finish is everything to the custom gunsmith. So, it makes sense to have one person do it each time and he likes the process.

There are some great bluing services out there if you can’t do it yourself. Glenrock Blue in Wyoming or Turnbull Restoration in New York. Both offer a variety of polishing levels. Turnbull offers charcoal bluing which is a large operation not done by many but the envy of everyone.

For more info: HarrisonCustom.com, Du-Lite.com

