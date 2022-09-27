A Few Examples

Swift A-Frame bullets have a proven track record on big critters. Swift bonds the lead core to the jacket. In most cases, this process allows the bullet to expand slightly, leaving a mushroom effect while retaining weight. These bullets have been a favorite for many handgun hunters and are available in various calibers, including their 300- and 325-grain bullets for the 454 Casull.

Northern Precision manufactures custom bullets in different weights and styles. Their bonded core bullet is another example of a projectile that, under most circumstances, expands slightly while maintaining nearly 100% of its original weight. The company also provides a heavy tapered jacket for big game where penetration is necessary. Northern Precision is now offering spitzer bullets designed for the 454 Casull in 300- to 375-grains with custom options that include bonded cores and a heavy copper jacket. The bullets are also available in a flat tip, truncated conical shape with a pure lead core and heavy jacket.

Buffalo Bore loads a Mono-Metal bullet made of copper or brass in their “Dangerous Game” line-up. They are advertised to be cleaner burning than hardcast bullets. Buffalo Bore states these Mono-Metal bullets penetrate deeper than typical hard cast. The company is well-known in the handgun hunting arena, and I’ve shot their ammo for years. I’ve yet to use their Mono-Metal bullets but am anxious to give them a shot. These Dangerous Game loads are available in a 265-grain 44 Mag., 300-grain .454 Casull and .460 S&W Mag.

Several ammo companies offer heavy hardcast bullets such as HSM, Buffalo Bore and DoubleTap. The composition of the alloy in cast bullets determines performance. My friend and experienced caster, Dick Thompson, can modify cast bullets to his liking by mixing the right percentage of antimony, pure lead, and linotype, along with water quenching and powder coating. He took a cape buffalo last year with his hard cast bullets, which performed flawlessly. In Zimbabwe, I took a dandy bull with a .500 S&W Mag. using a 440-grain hardcast — the only cape buffalo I’ve taken with only one shot.

Regardless of bullet choice, proper shot placement is paramount and the slug must be capable of serious penetration. Choose wisely.

