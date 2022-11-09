Have You Seen The Light?

Flashlight Tactics

The above scenario is just one representative example of the use of the flashlight as an impact weapon. Because of its size and shape, it can be easily substituted for a yawara, Kubotan, or Filipino pocket stick and works extremely well with the traditional techniques for those weapons. However, it works better when you remember it’s a flashlight and that powerful flashlights can be used to momentarily blind people.

The basic flashlight curriculum I teach is derived from the reverse-grip knife tactics of the Filipino martial arts. In reverse (or ice-pick) grip, the blade extends from the little-finger side of the hand and the end of the handle is “capped” with the thumb. Cutting is typically done in upward or inward strokes and thrusting is either a downward, inward, or backhand “hammerfist” motion.

Replace the knife with a flashlight and the capped butt puts the thumb right on the tailcap switch. Cutting motions become elbow strikes and thrusts become either powerful, crushing blows or painful, grinding pressure with the bezel end of the light.

The free or “live” hand plays an important role in flashlight tactics, striking, gauging, parrying, trapping, and wrapping to pave the way for the light to do its work. The basic mechanics of coordinating the live hand with the striking actions of the light hand are learned through four basic reflex training drills: Cycling, Trap and Roll, Hubud- Lubud (meaning to tie and untie) and Palisut (hooking). These drills allow you and your training partner to practice the mechanics of the movement over and over in a cyclical fashion. This provides a lot of skillsweep building repetitions and allows you to increase the intensity of the drill to create a performance anxiety that helps simulate the adrenal stress of an actual fight.

After the drills have “burned in” the proper mechanics of the movement, we coordinate the movements with the timed activation of the light. Rather than just “parry and strike,” we “parry, blind, and strike,” using the blinding power of the light immediately before the strike is delivered to diminish the attacker’s ability to block or spoil our aim.

We also explore the full spectrum of the physiological potential of the movements to figure out what they can do. For example, the elliptical motion of the live hand during the cycling movement can easily be more than just a strike or a parry. By changing its path slightly, it can be used to “wrap” an attacker’s arm, immobilizing it and the attacker’s weapon and stabilizing him while you strike with the light in the other hand. If your attacker takes exception to that and grabs the wrist of your lightwielding hand, the same elliptical cycling motion you use to strike will break his grip by simply completing the cycle and drawing your hand back forcefully to chamber for another hit.

By understanding everything our tactics can do, we develop a plan and, when necessary, simply work the plan. Whether a movement is a strike,

a block, or a hook depends upon the attacker’s action and energy and the body part that happens to cross our path. This approach eliminates the what if questions that overcomplicate and paralyze many traditional approaches to self-defense. When the situation warrants, you can clearly define the threat, and there is no immediate opportunity for escape, you go big and work your plan until the threat is stopped.