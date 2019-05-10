Help For Hurting Hands

A Lighter Touch

Since shooting a lot of rounds takes its toll on my hands and shoulders, even with the lighter weight ammo, I want to make the best possible use of my range time. Unless I’m doing accuracy testing for a particular gun, ammo or combination, I rarely shoot at stationary paper targets any more. Instead, my trips to the range consist of tactical drills designed to keep me as sharp and focused as possible. I shoot against the clock. I shoot in contests against other shooters. I shoot moving targets. I shoot in shoot/no shoot scenarios. In other words, I do my best to stay on top of my game from a defensive shooting perspective, not just target shooting. I want to keep my thinking skills sharp along with my shooting skills.



But, there’s still some satisfaction in being able to shoot small groups in stationary targets because it challenges you to keep the basic skills of grip, aiming, breathing, trigger control and follow-through sharp. Since I don’t want to spend time at the range working on these skills, I sit on the back porch and shoot pellet guns and BB guns. Not only is it fun and useful for me, it’s a great way to have fun with the grandkids when they come to visit.



The kids and I like to use Birchwood-Casey Shoot-N-C targets, either stuck onto our Big Green Target block or hanging in front of a Do-All .22 Bullet Trap. Either of these will work indoors in case the weather or mosquitos chase us into my home office. Outdoors can bring back the nostalgia of plinking by shooting at aluminum cans and resetting air gun targets.



Make a commitment to yourself to stay sharp with your defensive firearm until your relatives tell you it’s time to put your gun down and let them take up the mantle. Try some of the lighter shooting, but effective ammo. Changing out grips for more comfort is relatively inexpensive and easy to do. Gloves can help. Maximize your range time with drills and exercises that will keep your mind, reflexes and shooting skills sharp. Air guns are fun! Try one, or several! So there you go, some simple and achievable ways to take the sting out of shooting!



