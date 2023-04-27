Have you ever been drug through the mud? How about being called a stick in the mud? Sounds clear as mud, right? Well, here’s some mud in your eye if you have or have not heard some of these references.

Surely you made mud pies as a kid. The recipe is easy and only needs two ingredients, dirt and water. Mississippi mud pie is a delectable treat down south. People live in mud huts, mud wrestle, and have mud turtles as pets. Women have mud facials, and the American coot is nicknamed the mud hen. People take mud baths and have mud rooms in their houses.

Seems we’re obsessed with mud. Sure, doesn’t sound like a bad thing, eh? Unless, of course you say, “His name is mud.” Those are fighting words!