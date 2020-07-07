The ASP Is Born
Theodore’s version was called the ASP, after Armament Systems and Procedures, the sister company actually doing the conversion work, and it was revolutionary. The aluminum frame of the 39 already kept weight low, and in place of the service-pistol dimension of the 39 (S&W had unsuccessfully tried to sell it to the military), the barrel and slide were shortened some 3/4" and the butt was likewise bobbed.
Though many gunsmiths offered similar — but often less-refined — packages later on for the 39 and other guns, it’s more complicated than it sounds. Shortening the butt usually required cutting out and re-welding a section of the frame. Shortening a pistol with a Browning-style tilting barrel changes its unlocking angle, introducing geometry problems — not to mention reducing the mass of the slide and barrel, a critical element of how (and how fast) the gun cycles.
Unlike the current trend of checkering everything, the rear slide serrations were machined off to make the gun more svelte, and the muzzle end of the slide likewise received Browning Hi-Power like machine cuts. The safety lever was flattened out and the front sight left off entirely, since the patented Guttersnipe rear sight system functioned without one.
Ahh, the Guttersnipe. Designed to be looked through, it’s a trough with three yellow sides running lengthwise with the slide. The angled sides of the trough create leading lines to point at the target. When aligned correctly, which is harder than it sounds, the visual effect is of three yellow triangles, one pointed up and two pointing inwards. I don’t know if it’s truly fast for most people, but at the ranges for which it was intended many people probably weren’t using their sights anyway.