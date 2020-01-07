Enter To Win Glock 48 Pistol Prize Package!

HOGUE KNIVES A01-MICROSWITCH

Written By Roy Huntington
I’m betting you know the Hogue name because they make innovative grips for a huge cross-section of guns. But Hogue also makes absolutely rock-solid knives of all sorts. Their A01-Microswitch is a button lock automatic and an amazing piece of engineering at every level. Designed by Allen Elishewitz, these 2.75" (or 1.95") blade models feature either a drop point or Wharncliffe blade profile and come with either a stone wash tumbled or black Cerakote finish.

Made from .120" thick CPM154 steel, the blades offer excellent corrosion resistance and edge retention. They stay sharp! A key to the reliability is their proprietary music wire spring, developed by the famous spring maker, Wolff Gunsprings. A fast blade deployment, solid lockup and precision engineering are all hallmarks. It’s a beautifully made knife and feels great in the hand. The 6061-T6 aluminum frame is sculpted and patterned for additional grip traction. It even includes a pointed impact pommel, and the 1.95" model has a built-in bottle opener.
MSRP is $149.95 to $170.95 depending on the model.

For more info: www.hogueknives.com

