Circumference

Grip circumference may be the single most important factor. To see how well a pistol fits your hand, try this: Pick up the pistol with the non-shooting hand and seat it in the shooting hand, the grip tang pressed firmly against the web of the hand, the barrel about aligned with the forearm. Now check the position of the bottom three fingers. What works for me (right hander) is if the tip of the middle finger extends at least 1/4, but no more than 1/2, of the width of the left grip panel.

Some high-cap designs with thicker grip panels are borderline too big even for my somewhat larger than average hands. An innovation of which I highly approve is to eliminate grip panels entirely, as with GLOCK pistols and current designs from S&W, Springfield Armory, SIG, CZ, Walther and others. If you have average or smaller hands, one of these may let you have the advantages of a double stack magazine in a pistol, you can grip securely. If these are still too large, many of these makers offer single-stack magazine versions with a slimmer grip.