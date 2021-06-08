Trigger Reach
You should be able to place the trigger finger squarely across the face of the trigger so it can be pressed straight back without imparting any sideways pressure. If the grip circumference works for you, most likely you can adjust trigger finger position a bit to make it work. If not, you may need to fit a replacement trigger (easy with 1911-style pistols, impossible with many other models) or try a different pistol.
Trigger reach varies with which part of the trigger finger engages it. Personally, I like to center the pad of the finger across the face of the trigger. Some prefer the finger extending a bit farther, even as far as the first joint past the fingertip. Go with what works for you as long as you’re pressing the trigger straight back with no sideways pressure.