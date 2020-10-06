Is Bigger Better?

The late Jeff Cooper had utter disdain for .25 ACP pistols. I recall he once wrote he would rather be armed with a stick or wine bottle than a .25. Remember though, Cooper was a big, and in his prime, very powerful man, well able to defend himself with bare hands if necessary. He may not have fully appreciated the needs of a 5′ 2″ woman or a 70-year-old pensioner. Not to mention it’s awkward to carry a wine bottle around.

I’ve probably erred on the side of too small a gun myself. I’ve always liked S&W J-Frames and Colt D-Frames. When I was a kid, it was routine for plainclothes police officers to carry such revolvers. Back then they were considered adequately armed. A satin-nickel S&W 442 .38 Spl. Airweight is a personal favorite, pocket carried in a Mitch Rosen Pocket Softie holster.

Times change, people change, circumstances change. For at least 40 years a 1911-style pistol in .45 ACP has been the handgun I trust the most and shoot best, like my current favorite Nighthawk Falcon Commander. As the years creep up both recoil and gun weight become factors. And the world just doesn’t seem as safe a place as it did even 20 years ago. Back then a lone mugger was about my only concern, and I felt well protected with my J-Frame with one reload.

These days multiple assailant incidents are more common. A compact 9mm semi-auto (24–30 oz.) seems for my needs an ideal balance of size, weight, power, magazine capacity and shootability. A pistol like this also provides me a full three–finger grip. As a 1911 fan I like the Springfield Armory EMP but there are many other fine choices. Oh, and that little Airweight is still in the pants pocket!

Subscribe To American Handgunner