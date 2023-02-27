In the May/June 2018 Insider (“The Muzzle Chamfer Challenge”) I wrote about some experimenting I did with an S&W Model 10. I fired groups with the stock muzzle chamfer, then put an accurate 11-degree chamfer and fired again using the same loads. Groups were consistently smaller after chamfering. Since then, I’ve done more experimenting after starting to do some custom Ruger Wranglers.

I’ve found stock Wranglers to be pretty much consistent 3″ to 3.5″ guns at 25 yards, depending on the ammo. I’ve done actions, making the trigger pull smoother, lighter and more precise and even that small modification will often improve groups due to the shooter’s ability to be more consistent in the press. Groups often shrunk to the 2″ to 2.5″ area, which I think is about as good as it gets with the stock gun. I’ve also noticed Wranglers seem to have very consistent cylinder throat sizes, sized right for .22s.

I re-cut the forcing cones then and found some modest improvements but not consistently gun-to-gun. The stock forcing cone looks like it was cut with a sharp rock on most Wranglers I’ve looked at, but I’m guessing the .22s aren’t as sensitive to it as center-fire revolvers seem to be.

But, the big change always comes after a trigger job, forcing cone re-cut and a sharp 11-degree muzzle chamfer. The fact I do it at 11 degrees isn’t critical, it’s simply because I have the cutter and arbors at-hand. A perfectly flat muzzle chamfer seems to accomplish the same improvements, but the 11-degree angle does protect the bore-to-chamfer area from abuse from dropping. Once all three mods are done groups will often shrink to the 1.25″ to 1.5″ range very reliably. They do seem to be ammo sensitive and it varies from gun-to-gun. One will shoot great with CCI Mini-Mags, while another will shotgun them. Some have liked standard velocity loads while other don’t, so it certainly pays to experiment with different loads in your own guns.