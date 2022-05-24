Is The Weak Hand Willing?

Why Do It?

But still, with the thought of personal defense in mind, I believe a reasonable amount of time should be spent to bring the opposite hand up to speed so you can handle emergency situations. Documentation shows many gunfights have participants injured in the fight and the use of the opposite — or simply onehanded firing — may be required.

The Miami FBI shooting of 1986 is a fair example. One agent fired a shotgun one handed and in the end terminated the fight with the use of his strong hand-only due to an injury sustained early in the fight. Another agent in the same fight at the back of the car brings another perspective into the fight, training, and practice modes. He also sustained an injury to his hand, which affected his ability to reload.

The injury to the hand brings another point into play as the agent had the will and, even though his hand was injured he still attempted to use the injured hand to help in the loading process even though his injury was massive. The point being that even with severe damage you can try to use the injured hand or arm to support firing or loading.

Simply put, fights do not always turn out to be what we think they will be.

I always teach and personally practice under the premise the injury will not allow me to use or support the firing hand whether strong or opposite. I think under the duress of the fight the injured party will make every attempt to use the injured limb to support to firing hand, unless the injury is so devastating the hand and arm cannot be used or even raised.

Older styles of practice had the shooter shoot one handed and yet bring the non-firing hand up and across the chest. In a fight if I think I can raise my arm to my chest I personally will train to shove the arm, hand, or even bloody stump up to help whatever hand is continuing

to fight and fire. Volumes of running blood or debris generated by the injury may require you to leave the injured limb out of the fight so as to not foul the weapon’s action. It’s happened.