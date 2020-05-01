IWI US MASADA Pistol

Located in southern Israel on the edge of the Judean Desert, a massive plateau overlooks the Dead Sea. Despite cliff walls scaling 1,300-feet, the geological structure known as Masada — Hebrew for “fortress” — was further fortified by Herod the Great of the Roman Empire in the early first century BCE.

Though disputed ancient stories tell of a revolt and its siege, Masada is now a protected National Park and one of Israel’s most popular tourist destinations. A natural landmark for centuries, today, the MASADA is also a landmark handgun from IWI US, the U.S.-based arm of Israel Weapon Industries (IWI).