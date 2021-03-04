The folks at Ruger, in conjunction with Lipsey’s, a large firearm distributor, have announced the release of a limited run of 500 memorial guns honoring Jeff Quinn, of Gunblast.com fame. Jeff was the first to release gun reviews in video format, laying the groundwork for many.

Proud of his Appalachian roots, complete with trademark beard with long twin braids, overhauls and sleeveless shirts, Jeff was country brilliant. His thousands of fans loved his shrewd, honest and straightforward reviews. Entertaining, yet informative, watching Jeff actually shoot the guns being reviewed provided added authenticity to his words.

Brother Boge was his cameraman and provided beautiful background music, while also producing the videos.