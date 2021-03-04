The Jeff Quinn Gun
Jeff was a huge fan of the .44 Special. What caliber could be better to honor his legacy? The base gun is built on the Ruger GP100 with a 4" barrel. A special serial number, JQ-000 through JQ-500 is issued with each gun, complete with a signed certificate by brother Boge Quinn.
Hogue walnut stocks featuring Jeff Quinn’s signature and likeness are sure to make this memorial gun extra special. Other features include highly polished hammer and trigger, complimenting the deeply blued gun. The 4" ribbed barrel has a half-lug design, providing a classic profile.
The dovetailed front sight, complete with vintage brass bead, adds class and tradition to this special shooter. The rear sight is fully adjustable. A non-fluted, 5-shot, triple-locking cylinder adds style and heft, allowing for fast follow-up shots.