An Apple A Day?

Dobe’s favorite story of Pardner Jones occurred about 1920 during a Wild West show put on by Universal Studios to entertain automobile maker, Henry Ford and others. Movie stars such as Hoot Gibson and Art Acord were in the show and each had a special act. But Harry Carey, Sr., one of the biggest cowboy stars at the time, didn’t have anything special planned.



According to Dobe, his father and Pardner Jones sat on a bale of hay behind a tent drinking bootleg whiskey talking about what the elder Carey could put together in such a short time when Pardner suggested he shoot an apple off Harry Carey’s head. Carey thought it was a great idea and after a short rehearsal, the two staggered out in front of the crowd where Harry Carey announced what he and Pardner were going to do. Carey took off his Stetson and put a big red apple on his head. Facing Carey, who was standing in front of several hay bales, Pardner Jones chambered a round of .22 Long Rifle into his Model 90 Winchester and aimed at the apple.



Just then, Carey’s wife, actress Olive Golden Carey, came around a corner to watch in horror as Pardner fired the shot and see the apple fly apart. Harry Carey and Pardner Jones bowed and the audience went wild with applause.



Olive Carey, a beautiful girl in her 20s, who never lacked a choice of words, angrily ran to her husband and screamed, “Goddammit Harry, you could have been killed!” When Carey assured her there was no chance of that, Olive replied, “Oh, no? You’re both drunk and both of you were weaving.”



“Yeah, I know,” replied Harry, but we were weaving together!” Dobe said his mother repeated this story dozens of times.