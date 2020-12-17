A blade so sharp, the few remaining hairs on your arm quiver in fear. Yet the trapezoidal design provides a utility style point, perfect for any chore, from opening letters and boxes, to removing a splinter. The blade responds to your every whim with a sexy one-thumbed push of the button for any cutting chore, and we mean any.

Serrated thumb rest grooves provide added control for serious slicing, dicing, or filleting. Another push of the button allows the solid blade lock-up to return to its resting place, folded within the scales, until called to duty again. The black, deep-carry utility clip is reversible for either lefties, or righties (blade tip up) for surreptitious carry.