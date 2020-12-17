Knife nuts are very edgy, constantly searching for the holy grail of sharpened steel — as if it actually exists. Yesterday’s cool knife is old news today. Sound familiar? You bet your shaved forearm it does. The desire for owning the ultimate blade pushes knife manufacturers to be creative with their designs, raising standards to unheard of levels, launching something new and different. All to satiate customer’s base wants, needs, and … lusts.

Kershaw hit a home run with their Launch 13 auto knife. Imagine a slim, stylishly sculpted knife with lightweight, anodized scales releasing its spring assisted fury with the push of a low-profile button? Quicker than the blink of an eye, a CPM 154 steel (known for sharpness and edge holding abilities) Wharncliffe-style blade magically appears! “Where’d that come from?”