Kimber Stiplex front-strap stippling, in combination with the matching black, dual-designed stiplex/stepped serrated G10 grips, have a unique gripping surface offering comfort and function when shooting. The match-grade, V-cut aluminum trigger breaks crisply between 4–5 lbs., and will surely make punching the X-ring easier when the TFX Pro Day Night Sights settle on the bull.



These features are in addition to the standout characteristics we’ve come to expect from Kimber 1911s. The 5" stainless-steel barrel and chamber are machined to critical match-grade dimensions, hand-fitted and DLC coated. The match grade bushing is also of stainless steel. The ejection port is lowered and flared for positive ejection of brass, and a snag-free Commander-style hammer provides added looks.