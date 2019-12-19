Kimber Deploys RAPIDE
(Black Ice) For 2020
An Ice-Cold Custom 1911
Kimber has something to stimulate your salivary glands in 2020.
Boasting performance-enhancing features sure to get a rise from the most dedicated of full-size 1911 lovers, Kimber has added a great new addition to their already stalwart lineup with the RAPIDE (Black Ice).
Cooler Than Cool
Looks alone don’t guarantee a boost in performance, but closer examination of the new RAPIDE (Black Ice) reveals how the stylish alterations supplement operation.
Stepped cocking serrations provide a positive grip, stylish cuts lighten the stainless-steel slide for faster lock-time, and the striking two-tone black and KimPro II finish with DLC-coated barrel offers extreme protection from the elements. The stainless-steel frame is finished similarly to resistant chemicals, moisture, salt and UV light.
Kimber Stiplex front-strap stippling, in combination with the matching black, dual-designed stiplex/stepped serrated G10 grips, have a unique gripping surface offering comfort and function when shooting. The match-grade, V-cut aluminum trigger breaks crisply between 4–5 lbs., and will surely make punching the X-ring easier when the TFX Pro Day Night Sights settle on the bull.
These features are in addition to the standout characteristics we’ve come to expect from Kimber 1911s. The 5" stainless-steel barrel and chamber are machined to critical match-grade dimensions, hand-fitted and DLC coated. The match grade bushing is also of stainless steel. The ejection port is lowered and flared for positive ejection of brass, and a snag-free Commander-style hammer provides added looks.
Three Flavors
The Kimber RAPIDE (Black Ice) is available in three chamberings: .45 ACP, 9mm and 10mm. All models stand 5.25" tall with a length of 8.7" and width of 1.28", hitting the scale at 38 oz. unloaded.
Magazine capacity varies slightly by caliber, with the 1911 holding eight rounds of .45 ACP/10mm and nine rounds of 9mm. Each ship with one KimPro Tac-Mag magazine.
MSRP of the Kimber RAPIDE (Black Ice) line is $1,490 for .45 ACP and $1,510 for 9mm/10mm.
For more info: www.kimberamerica.com, Ph. (888) 243-4522
