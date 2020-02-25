Leaning Left...

Auto Advantages?

Semi-auto pistols really run the gamut. Some are almost completely ambidextrous while others are still “right hand friendly.” Personally I never gave the issue much thought until I took up practical shooting competition in the late 1970s. Many matches, certainly all major ones, included some “weak hand only” stages, which for me meant the left hand. Training in left-hand shooting with my Colt Series 70 National Match .45, I found the magazine release button and the slide stop/release could be easily accessed by the left hand trigger finger. The grip safety didn’t care which hand held the gun. But the manual safety was hopeless. It could be manipulated with the left hand but not fast and with a rather precarious grip on the gun. Ambidextrous safeties quickly became a popular aftermarket accessory and are currently standard on many 1911 designs.



Manual safeties are likely the biggest issue for left-handers. Most early semi-autos had the safety on the left side, accessible to right-hand shooters. Not just the 1911, but also the Luger, Browning and Colt pocket automatics, Colt Woodsman, Browning High Power, Walther PP and P38 series among many others. Fortunately several popular semi-autos such as the 1911, Browning High Power, CZ-75 and others were easily adapted to left-hand use by fitting an ambidextrous safety, either as a standard feature or as an option.



Left-handers welcomed the GLOCK pistol — and the many similar designs following — with open arms. Here was a semi-auto pistol offering no disadvantages to a lefty. There was no manual safety, the magazine release button and slide stop could be managed with the trigger finger, and the trigger pull was the same for everybody.



Many of the more recent handgun models introduced in the last couple of decades were designed with ambidextrous use in mind. Lefties may be a minority but they are not a small minority, and no sensible manufacturer is going to overlook 10 percent of the market!



