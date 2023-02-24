Let The Sunshine In

As you read this, the debate over whether Florida will become the 26th state to adopt permitless (aka “Constitutional”) concealed carry is heating up in Tallahassee, with the gun control crowd telling anyone who will listen how this will lead to mayhem.

The legislation is House Bill 543, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already indicated he will sign it if it reaches his desk. The Sunshine State may be about to make history.

Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, probably had the best reaction to the gun control crowd when he said recently, “Remember, they also predicted blood flowing in the streets when they opposed shall-issue concealed carry permit laws from being passed a generation ago. All they could talk about was minor fender-benders and neighborhood disputes turning into gunfights … It’s the same rhetoric and the same nonsense all over again.”

This is going to be no small battle, even with Republicans enjoying a strong majority in the Florida Legislature. It isn’t just because anti-gunners oppose permitless carry. It is also what this gun rights victory will mean: More than half of the states will be “constitutional carry” states, and that’s a powerful symbol putting gun prohibitionists in the minority.

It’s important to remember what this bill doesn’t do, also. Nowhere in the legislation does it allow open carry, which seems to be a point of contention among some in the gun rights community. Nowhere will it allow felons and other disqualified persons to own or carry a gun legally. What Gottlieb called “nonsense” will be claims this legislation will allow “anybody” to carry guns “anywhere, at any time.”

House Speaker Paul Renner said Florida would continue issuing concealed carry licenses, allowing Floridians to continue taking advantage of reciprocity agreements with other states.