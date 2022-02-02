Lever Actions for Self-Defense

Extras

If forced to fire, you’ll probably only expend a few rounds — three or four shots are the numbers seen most often in defensive situations — but be prepared for the “unexpected.” Always carry extra ammunition. I like the 3×2 or “pick” pouches. You can load individual rounds as needed with additional rounds on the rifle’s stock. Commonality between pistol, rifle and back-up weapon — and don’t forget the “snubbie” on your ankle — is a beautiful thing.

Like it or not, “legal” is an aspect to consider. Semi-auto versions of military style weapons and certain semi-auto pistols are illegal in some parts of the U.S. In other places they’re legal but not “socially acceptable.” “Grandpa’s” revolver or lever gun won’t attract undue attention, they’re “more legal” across the States and, if the threat forces you to fire, the “optics” will be much more acceptable. Yes, it’s sad, but today, actions and gear will be examined with extreme prejudice.

Remember, hardware is backed up with training and practice. Revolvers and lever guns are not complicated to operate efficiently, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Training introduces the techniques to safely and efficiently use your firearms, and the tactics of defense. Practice (repetition) is when the real learning occurs. Luckily, dry practice is simple with both DA revolvers and lever guns.

Wheel guns and lever actions aren’t for everyone. While they’re considered “easy” to use, employing them properly, safely and efficiently against a violent attack requires more dedication than most semi-autos. Regardless of the combination of pistol and long gun you select, strive for compatibility.

Efficiency, which is always effective, is the goal.

