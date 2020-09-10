Seeing Blue
Last year’s blued SP101 was a first for Ruger. If you ask me, blued revolvers just look right. They take us back to the days when men wore felt fedoras and revolvers were king.
The wraparound grip is made from soft, recoil-absorbing rubber with walnut laminate inserts leaving no exposed steel, which provides both good looks and comfort for shooting even the heaviest of loads. The good looks continue with its nostalgic brass bead front sight and adjustable rear sight, as well as silver trigger and hammer.
The triple-locking cylinder locks from front, rear and bottom, ensuring positive alignment and reliable lock-up for accurate shooting shot after shot, while the transfer-bar safety ensures there’s no chance of accidental discharge until the trigger is pulled. The revolver is also easy to take down for cleaning and maintenance without tools.