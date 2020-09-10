Lipsey’s, a large Ruger distributor, is proud to announce the release of their blued SP101 half-lug 3″ revolver, making this 5-shot .357 Magnum the perfect barrel length for a concealable revolver with just enough sight radius for accurate, deliberate shooting.

Slightly longer than last year’s exclusive, which featured a 2.25″ full-lug barrel for pocket carry, the new 3″ gun will surely be in high demand among anglers, hunters and all outdoorsman alike with its improved features.

Loaded with either .357 Magnum or .38 Special personal defense loads, the 3″ SP101 packs enough wallop to ensure a favorable ending to any confrontation, while bird-shot cartridges for pests adds versatility to this well-balanced shooter.