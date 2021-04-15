EDM Saves The Day
Ken is a master gunsmith, being awarded by the Guild in 2007 as Pistolsmith of the year. Ken skillfully mills the integral front sight down to the base. He then uses EDM (electrical discharge machining) to form a pocket in the base for the front sight blade to fit into. Then he drills a hole through the base and sight for the roll pin. Adds a splash of blue and a coat of oil and your new front sight is looking pretty sharp!
It’s the easiest, cleanest way to replace a front sight. There’s no need to remove the sight base using this method. Re-soldering entails having to re-blue the whole gun, adding expense. Plus, you can swap blades if you need, matching taller blades for heavier bullets, or of different colors, for better target contrast. The choice is yours.