Loving Ruger revolvers doesn’t mean I’m not aware of their minor shortcomings. The .45s in particular are made with notoriously tight cylinder throats and the front sights could be taller on most guns, regardless of caliber, and especially for heavier loads. Alas, it is easier to remove metal than adding it, so these minor irritations are easily fixed. Doing so makes them more “yours” too!

If you have a stainless gun, simply removing the front sight roll pin and replacing the sight blade with a taller one takes care of the sight problem. Cylinder throats can be reamed to proper dimensions, leaving you with a very accurate shooter.