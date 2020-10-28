Mag-Na-Port Montage

History
Mag-Na-Port International was built from the ground-up by the most unlikely of businessmen. Obsessed with guns, hunting and trapping in his home state of Michigan, Larry Kelly dropped out of school after the 8th grade to pursue his passion. A few years later, a recently transferred businessman was looking for a local hunting guide and referred to Larry. Living in a cinderblock A-frame garage built by himself, Larry impressed the businessman with his work ethic and skill so much, the man offered Larry a job.
Trained as a machinist and in Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM), Larry later works on rocket-fuel control-valve technology for the Redstone missile and Apollo space program projects. Having never let go of his passion for the outdoors, Larry realized the same technology might work for reducing recoil and muzzle flip on gun barrels and started experimenting.