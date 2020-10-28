Mag-Na-Port Montage

Just as the budding of new growth strikes a boy’s fancy to the opposite sex every spring, the brilliant colors of fall gnaw at the primal urge in outdoorsman to hunt. For me, hunting and Mag-Na-Port go hand in hand, as company founder Larry Kelly was one of the greatest handgun hunters of all time.

I never met Larry Kelly, but I’ve done the next best thing by meeting his son, Ken, and two of his daughters, Donna and Doreen, on several visits over the years. Together, they keep Mag-Na-Port running as a warm, successful family business — one that Larry would be proud of today.