MasterPiece Arms DS9 Commander
MasterPiece Arms
MasterPiece Arms adds the MPA DS9 Commander to its wide-body, double-stack 1911 pistol line. MPA machined the light rail frame, TriTop slide, 4.25″ MPA 416R stainless bull barrel, stainless steel beavertail/grip safety, stainless steel ambidextrous safety and more. The DS9 Commander also includes a Koenig hammer, sear and disconnect, Wolff Springs, custom-machined aluminum trigger shoe, a one-piece stainless guide rod and a 3.5-lb. trigger pull. MSRP: $2,999.99. For more info: (866) 803-0000, MasterPieceArms.com