Memory Lane & Family Traditions

Famous Cake

Smith Island Cakes have been made since the 1800s when women on the island sent them with their husbands on the autumn oyster harvest. The cakes were the perfect way of reminding the watermen their families loved and missed them while ensuring they were in their prayers for a successful harvest and a safe return.

Smith Island Cakes are super thin layers of cake, usually stacked eight layers high. This, of course, maximizes the icing potential. The most popular and “traditional” flavor of Smith Island cake features a yellow cake with chocolate fudge frosting.

I’m sure the men enjoyed the eight layers of icing, as it provided much-needed energy from the rigors of working on the open water, in the hot sun, fishing, crabbing and raking for oysters. Plus, it was a tasty treat to look forward to. I’m sure it was the highlight of their day.

The Maryland legislature named Smith Island cakes the state dessert in 2008, but the cakes are still primarily a locally known delicacy of the eastern shore.