The Mighty J-Frame

Birth Of The J-Frame

The S&W M&P was certainly competitive with the Colt Official Police as a duty sidearm for open carry. Hellstrom knew S&W had nothing to compete with the Colt Detective Special, the 2″ barreled model popular with plainclothes officers, police administrative staff and private citizens. The small I-Frame .32 and .38 S&W were fine revolvers, but police wanted the .38 Special, which was too long for the I-Frame cylinder. Hellstrom assigned his engineering staff the task of adapting small-frame revolvers to accept the .38.

The I-Frame’s cylinder had to be lengthened from 1.25″ to 1.52″, requiring a frame with a lengthened window. The engineers also changed the mainspring from leaf to coil. It was called the J-Frame, with the first one completed on October 24, 1950. S&W first showed the 2″-barreled model to the public at the 1950 International Association of Chiefs of Police conference. S&W asked for votes on a name for the new model, and to no one’s amazement, the chiefs voted to call it the Chief’s Special. The I-Frame was dropped in 1960, with the J-Frame taking over its cartridges and model numbers.

By any name, the Chief’s Special was a sensational success. Not only was it adopted by administrative and plainclothes officers, but it was also widely used by uniformed officers (often purchased at their own expense) as an off-duty and backup gun, carried in a pocket or stuffed in a boot top