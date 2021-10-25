How Does It Shoot?

I shot the heck out of the MC2sc out at Gunsite in the heat of summer. Hot? Yep. Let’s sum it up like this. All present agreed the thermometer topping out at 108 was a cool day — on the hot ones I could stick a raw egg in my pocket in the morning and have a hard-boiled egg for lunch.

One of the benefits of experiencing a new gun out at the Gunsite Academy is you really get to run it through its paces. We did plenty of holster work, standard range plinking and slow fire, speed drills, and lots of shooting and moving. The two magazines got a veritable workout and spent much quality time tumbling in the dry desert sand. I didn’t have any mechanical trouble with the pistol or the steel magazines, even dirty. I did learn something new about polymer. It will get a bit sticky in ultra-low humidity conditions, so now and then I’d have to help a mag out the bottom — apparently the inside of the magazine well got a bit hot and dry. To be clear, this was a (lack of) humidity issue. When I got the same pistol and same magazines back home here on the east coast, everything worked normally. Just something to be aware of should you find yourself in exceptionally arid conditions.

With all that shooting, I had the opportunity to properly evaluate the carry convenience vs. shooting performance tradeoff between using the 11- and 14-round magazines. The larger one features a grip extension sleeve, effectively lengthening the grip.

My hands are size large, probably average-ish for a man. Using the more compact flush magazine, I get a solid two fingers (middle and ring) on the grip while my pinky remains mostly below the grip base. Using the larger magazine and sleeve, I get a very comfortable “all fingers” grip on this pistol. I noticed a big difference in the joy of shooting using the larger magazine, so for me, that’ll be my practice and plinking configuration, while the flat base will be peachy for ultra-concealment. Don’t get me wrong, I had no trouble controlling the MC2sc with the smaller mag installed, it’s just more fun to shoot with a bit more grip surface area.

The trigger is flat with a little nub at the base of the shoe to help prevent finger slippage to the guard area. I measured pull weight a hair over 6 lbs. It’s a perfectly serviceable polymer, striker-fired trigger. I did find my large trigger finger developed a bit of a hot spot after a couple hundred rounds, but admittedly, this isn’t going to be a high-round count per outing pistol under normal usage.