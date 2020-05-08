Ruger to the Rescue
The good folks at Sturm, Ruger & Co. recently pitched in to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by donating resources to hospitals, nursing homes, police, fire and first responder agencies.
The company donated 6,500 surgical masks, nearly 5,000 safety glasses, 700 Tuyvek suits, 200 shoe coverings and more than 200 N95 masks. On top of that, the company donated $6,000 in cash to local food charities and made its facilities available to truckers and delivery personnel.
Ruger also made and delivered 1,600 face shields to local hospitals and first responders, including the Claremont Fire Department and Newport Police Department.
Something else caught our attention. Ruger said it was designing and helping with the rapid development of a replaceable filter cartridge system for 3M N95 respirators, allocating a team of engineers to help with work on the MIT Emergency Ventilator (E-Vent) project aimed at safely automating a manual resuscitator to potentially provide longer-term ventilation.