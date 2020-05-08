Located just one click away — wait, don’t go just yet! — there’s a new website loaded with information on the defensive use of firearms by law-abiding U.S. citizens appropriately called the Defensive Gun Use Database.

The handiwork of the conservative Heritage Foundation, the database is described by writer Amy Swearer of the Daily Signal as “an interactive map featuring news accounts from police reports.” But this resource is much more than just a quick stop on the World Wide Web.

Insider Online checked it out recently and it lives up to the hype. Featuring an interactive U.S. map, blue circles mark incidents from whence reports of defensive gun uses (DGU) emanate. Click on any of these circles and a small chart with information about the case, with link to a news story, appear at the bottom.

In addition to being convenient, it’s just plain fascinating. Mapping DGU incidents from 2019 and 2020, nearly 900 cases from the Pacific Northwest to Florida are at your mouse click or fingertip at the time of this writing, and the site is presumably updated regularly.