Could the ATF be on the O-U-T?

About this time last month, Iowa Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst fired off a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi calling for a full investigation of alleged “gross and substantial waste, fraud and abuse, as well as potentially criminal false certification of government records and whistleblower retaliation” by two senior officials at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The senators demanded “immediate corrective action.”

This comes five months after Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Eric Burlison of Missouri, introduced H.R. 129, known as the “Abolish the ATF Act.” The legislation is co-sponsored by Reps. Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Mike Collins (GA-10), Bob Onder (MO-03), Andy Ogles (TN-05), Mary Miller (IL-15), Keith Self (TX-03), and Paul Gosar (AZ-09). It was assigned to the House Judiciary Committee.

The letter was mailed a few days after Reuters reported the Trump administration was proposing a budget cut for ATF. The proposal calls for a budget of about $1.2 billion in FY 2026, down from the $1.625 billion during FY 2025.

The bill, which may not go anywhere immediately, amounts to a warning shot that the bureaucracy is going to change. It’s political chess of sorts, and people who spent the last four years making gun owners miserable just might get a taste of karma.

The senators gave Bondi until May 23 to respond. In their 5-page letter to Bondi, Acting ATF Director Daniel Driscoll and Assistant Attorney General Jolene Ann Lauria, Grassley and Ernst detailed their allegations. Click on the link and give it a read.

“The Biden administration’s ATF illegally lined employees’ pockets with tens-of-millions of taxpayer dollars,” Grassley and Ernst alleged. “These Washington bureaucrats must answer for their misconduct, and if heads don’t roll, nothing will change.”

More than ten years ago, I interviewed Grassley following the Fast & Furious scandal which was then unfolding. His down-to-earth manner, coupled with a very sharp sense of propriety, got my attention. He made his reputation probing government irregularity, and if you worked in government, he’s the last guy on this planet you’d want to have asking questions about what you’ve been doing.