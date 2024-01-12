No Man Is Safe

The brilliant Gideon John Tucker — it’s way too late to meet him, he’s been dead since 1899 — was an attorney, newspaper editor and politician, and a fellow who must have known people like me, and probably you, were coming.

He knew what would appeal to us when he wrote this in 1866: “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session.” A guy that candid deserves bronze statues in every state capitol building in the country.

Here we are in mid-January, and legislatures are in session in many, if not most, states. The ones controlled by Democrats are already scheming about new gun control legislation. Virginia and Washington come to mind, and Oregonians will have to wait until early next month to see what “gun grabbers,” as they are called by nationally-recognized Second Amendment advocate Alan Gottlieb, have in store after their Measure 114 was declared unconstitutional by a circuit judge.

This time last month, I was reporting the first gun control bills pre-filed in the Old Dominion and the Evergreen State. Virginia Delegate-elect Michael Jones introduced House Bill 12 requiring retail gun sellers, manufacturers and/or importers to supply a locking device with every handgun sold in the commonwealth.

For everyone’s edification, “As used in this section, ‘locking device’ means (i) a device that if installed on a firearm and secured by means of a key or a mechanically, electronically, or electromechanically operated combination lock prevents the firearm from being discharged without first deactivating or removing the device by means of a key or mechanically, electronically, or electromechanically operated combination lock or (ii) a locking mechanism incorporated into the design of a firearm that prevents discharge of the firearm by any person who does not have access to the key or other device designed to unlock the mechanism and thereby allow discharge of the firearm,” the bill states.