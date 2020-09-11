The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) — the trade association for the firearms industry — recently estimated there are 5 million new gun owners this year. That is, people who had previously never owned a firearm and bought one in 2020.

Earlier this year, Insider Online dug into this phenomenon to learn that many of these first timers had experienced a change of heart, if not something of an epiphany, about guns. Suddenly, faced with an uncertain future, former anti-gunners were scrambling to become gun owners, learning in the process that it really isn’t so easy to buy a gun. That discovery ran contrary to everything they’ve been told by the gun prohibition lobby.

Looks like credit goes to the COVID-19 pandemic panic, followed by weeks of social unrest and rioting in the aftermath of the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis, mixed with concerns about the outcome of this year’s presidential and congressional elections and the loss of police protection resulting from the effort to defund police agencies.

According to NSSF data, it all boils down to an estimated 12.1 million background checks for gun purchases during the first seven months of this year. Trusting their numbers, let’s look closer at them:

• 40% of first-time gun buyers were women.

• 58% of firearms purchases were among African American men and women, the largest increase of any demographic group.

• Retailers say firearms sales increased 95% over the same period in 2019.

• Retailers also reported a whopping 139% increase in ammunition sales over the same period last year.

• The number of background checks from January through July this year was up 72% over the same period in 2019.

The spike began in March, the same month authorities began shutting down the country due to the Coronavirus outbreak. That month saw a record-breaking 2.3 million NICS background checks conducted for an actual firearms sale.

According to NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel Larry Keane, “This is a tectonic shift in the firearm and ammunition industry marketplace and complete transformation of today’s gun-owning community. These first-time buyers represent a group of people who, until now, were agnostic regarding firearm ownership. That’s rapidly changing, and these Americans are taking hold of their God-given right to keep and bear arms and protect themselves and their loved ones.”

