Of Empires And Idiots: Reflections From Hadrian’s Wall

The Therapeutic Catharsis of Walking

We Americans don’t do a great deal of walking anymore. By contrast, the Brits live for it. The place is littered with public walking trails. People walk absolutely everywhere. Part of that stems from there being no decent parking in the entire country. However, most of it is simply that Britons, particularly the rural sort, really do appreciate their country.

As I sit typing these words, it is the day of the Queen’s funeral. That makes this Monday a national bank holiday. As such, everyone in Britain seems to be off work and out walking. They are, to an individual, quite somber — they did indeed love that remarkable woman. However, these people all seem to be treating their pervasive national melancholia with exercise.

And that, believe it or not, is the point. Hadrian’s Wall is a legitimately extraordinary thing. However, to get to it, you have to claw your way up craggy steps cut into ancient hillsides or often foot it a mile or more from the nearest car park. We Yanks would never tolerate such.

I fear that if Hadrian’s Wall were in the United States, we would have terraformed the place to allow convenient parking and universal handicapped access. Those spaces that yet remained difficult to access we likely would have equipped with electrical people movers, cable car trollies, banks of porta-johns, and some kind of adorable funicular railway. That way, we could pay some money and then go straight from our lumbering SUVs to the attraction in question with minimal fuss and bother. Along the way, we would also get fat, develop diabetes, and die early of heart disease.