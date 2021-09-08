Online Exclusive: ARGUMENTS CHALLENGE NEW YORK GUN CONTROL LAW

One-of-a-Kind Commemorative Ruger SR1911® in .45 Auto

Celebrate American Handgunner's 45th Anniversary!
By Serena Juchnowski
Forget sapphires for a 45th anniversary — win a gun instead!

In honor of American Handgunner’s 45th anniversary, Ruger is giving away a one-of-kind-commemorative SR1911® in .45 auto. This semi-automatic pistol is the only one ever made, featuring a special serial number: FMG-45.

The Ruger SR1911® has hardwood grip panels and a stainless-steel barrel, slide and grip frame. It features a traditional 1911 design and Drift Adjustable Novak® 3-Dot sights along with an extended thumb safety and slide stop lever for better manipulation. A precision CNC-controlled machining process and positive barrel lock-up account for out of the box accuracy while a skeletonized aluminum trigger provides a light and crisp trigger pull.

This 8+1 capacity pistol comes with one 8-round stainless-steel magazine and one 7-round magazine as well as a bushing wrench. Replaceable grip panels allow for further customization. It also accepts most standard 1911 aftermarket parts and accessories.

