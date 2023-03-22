Overlooked, Underloved

.338 Federal

In the single-shot arena, the .338 Federal is another very capable cartridge for big game. In the past, I’ve hunted with this round in both an Encore with a custom barrel from Bullberry and Freedom Arms Model 2008. Based on the .308 Winchester case, like .243, .260 Rem, 7mm-08 and .358 Win, the .338 Federal can be quite accurate and very effective on large critters inside sane shooting range. If there is a downside, bullet selection could be debated. The majority of .338 caliber bullets are designed for the more popular .338 Win Mag, which generates considerably more velocity compared to the .338 Federal in a 15″ pistol barrel. That being said, I have experienced stellar performance with Nosler’s 180-grain AccuBond. Hornady’s 200-grain SST would be another worthy candidate for whitetail and boar.

An African safari in Mozambique and South Africa convinced me of the effectiveness of this round. I was shooting Federal Premium ammo loaded with Nosler’s 180-grain AccuBond. Seven shots yielded seven head of plains game, including gemsbok, hartebeest, bush pig and an ancient monster of a Livingstone eland. The eland came on the last hour of the last day in Mozambique. We made a long stalk before the trackers set up the shooting sticks for me to take a rest. The shot was approximately 100 yards when the old bull finally turned broadside. With the Encore resting in the cradle of the shooting sticks, I tugged the trigger, and the 180-grain Nosler did the rest. The big bull didn’t go 50 yards. Even the seasoned professional hunter commented on how well the cartridge performed on this extremely large animal.

In Utah, I switched guns to Freedom Arms Model 2008 single-shot when I procured a tag for Shiras moose. These moose are not as big as the Alaskan-Yukon variety but still require adequate penetration from a premium bullet. Again, I was shooting Nosler’s 180-grain AccuBond from Federal factory ammo because of what I had experienced from that previous African hunt. When a decent bull provided an opportunity from inside 100 yards, the combination of Freedom Arms and Federal factory ammo was responsible for a punched tag. The real work begins when a moose hits the deck! Federal provides several offerings for non-handloaders.

It’s interesting to observe what makes some rounds more popular than others. There are a lot of factors driving popularity trends, including marketing, social media, word of mouth by fellow hunters, along with a plethora of other influences. I probably could hunt the rest of my life with the .41 Mag and .338 Federal and never look back.

