Picking Just One Sure Ain’t Fun … But Will Git’r Done

Skeeter Skelton liked to be a tortuous soul at times. One of his favorite questions after a night of staring into the flames of a good fire while talking guns with an amigo would either keep the conversation going or stop it abruptly.

He’d ask the question all gun aficionados hate hearing. “If limited to just one gun, what gun would you choose?” Plied with the help of some Henry McKenna, the confessions would eventually spill out.

I personally hate this question. A lot! It surely doesn’t represent reality by any means. At least, I sure hope not?! But who knows? The way things are going in recent times, crazier things have happened. So, I figured it may be a good idea to give the question some thought and pick my one gun — against protest, mind you, but here goes.

Mind you, I may have partaken in a sip or two of Henry McKenna myself, just to get in the spirit of things while writing this as I stare off into the embers of my dying fire.