Pistolsmithing: My Name is Greg; I’m Addicted to Jigs

Everyday Jigs

One small jig or fixture I use is very simple; it’s a sight-holding jig. Sights are tough to clamp properly and this jig makes it simple. Master gunsmith, tool-and-die maker Ned Christiansen offered a two-jig set a few years ago. The set has four dovetails in the most popular sizes. One jig for front sights, the other for rear sights. It’s actually quite simple, but makes working on sights so much easier. Slip in the sight, tighten the set screw and mill or file as needed. It makes installing a gold bead simple.

Another jig I use is Harrison Designs’ grip safety jig. The jig slips into the 1911 trigger bow slot in the frame and allows me to blend the safety to the frame in either the engaged position or the relaxed position. I blend all my grip safeties using this jig. It’s a huge time saver.

Some fixtures have multiple uses; the DMI 1911 fixture plate looks like a large protractor. It allows the smith to secure a 1911 frame indexing on the slide stop pin hole for several cuts. The 1911 blueprints show all the hole locations and measurements based off the STP hole. The protractor grid allows for cutting perfect 31.5-degree feed ramps. It is also used for cutting frames. The frame can be removed and replaced on the plate without zero loss.

The Power Custom sear jig by Ron Power has about 20 different adapters for honing the sear and hammers on many makes and models. Buy one base unit; then adapters are available individually. The unit is well-made and heavy, which makes it stable while working on the bench or table.