Politics Be Damned (Temporarily)

According to the velocity printed on the box, a 40-grain, solid lead .22-caliber roundnose Federal Gold Medal Target bullet leaves the muzzle at 1,080 fps and can cross the distance of 25 yards in less than a heartbeat. Meanwhile, the CCI Subsonic .22-caliber lead hollowpoint bullet checks out at 1,050 fps. But, trust me, whatever is on the receiving end isn’t going to make an issue of the slightly slower velocity. After all, if a shooter does his or her part, the recipient of that pill will be in the game bag long before the discussion even gets serious.

Next Tuesday is Sept. 1, otherwise known in my neighborhood as “opening day” of grouse season, and I’ll be out there looking around for blue grouse with a Ruger MK IV within reach to headshot the remarkably stupid ones. By now, Insider Online will have been to the range a few times with a couple of 50-round boxes of Federal rimfires, and a box of the CCI specimens, to make sure his pistol is still shooting spot-on.

In 40 years, this correspondent has not missed a Washington grouse opener. While it’s customary to be strolling around the high ridges with a 20-gauge over-under shotgun stoked with No. 6 shells, I confess to enjoying the additional challenge of conking a fat fool hen with a pistol, and the Ruger MK IV happens to be one of the best on the planet for this endeavor.

Does your state allow taking small game with a pistol? Check your hunting regulations. Most western states allow shooting small game with handguns. You never have to worry about biting down on a lead pellet and a .22-caliber bullet doesn’t tear up the meat.