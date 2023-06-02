Poll Dancing

Thank all the gods in the heavens your constitutional rights aren’t subject to public opinion polls because the Bill of Rights might be in tatters, and that would be especially so for the Second Amendment.

(Note to the establishment media: Your First Amendment protections would probably be in trouble as well if “freedom of the press” were put to a popular vote. If the government can take your guns, what will stop the government from taking your pen, keyboard and notepad?)

Just a few weeks ago, Fox News published the results of a survey which included a few questions about firearms and Second Amendment rights. The results were not simply disappointing, they were shocking in a couple of instances.

For example, 77% of respondents favor a 30-day waiting period on gun purchases! That’s not a typo, and you didn’t read it wrong. That’s three out of four people contacted for the poll, which reached out to 1,004 registered voters selected at random from all around the country. The polling was done in late April by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company, with a sampling error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Another alarming revelation was that 80% of survey respondents believe mental health checks should be required of all gun buyers. Want to buy a gun? Go see a shrink first.

One of the more predictable revelations was the breakdown between political party affiliates. Eighty-four percent of Democrats support banning so-called “assault weapons.” Surprisingly, 36% of identified Republicans also want modern semi-auto rifles banned.

Want to carry concealed? Don’t discuss it with Democrats because only 27% think you should be packing iron for your personal defense. The survey said 61% of Republicans support carrying guns for self-defense, which may seem like “not enough” to the gun rights purist.

Last and certainly not least, a whopping 81% of survey respondents think the minimum age for purchasing a firearm should be raised from 18 to 21. Sure, those young adults are still mature enough at 18 to vote, join the military, get married, start a business, sign contracts and even run for public office. They just can’t be trusted to buy a firearm.