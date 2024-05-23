Power Pistol

Considering myself a traditional sixgunner, I could happily live out my days with Alliant Powder’s holy trinity of handgun powders consisting of Bullseye, Unique and 2400. This tangible trio even provides yeoman service for easy shooting and economical cast bullet rifle loads.

For unknown reasons, a frustrating occurrence is happening. Certain powders are disappearing from the shelves of our favorite proprietors, never to be restocked, or so it seems. Alliant’s Unique, considered the duct tape and bacon of the reloading world, seems to be in this category. It’s useful in just about every handgun cartridge, from the tiny .25s to the monstrous .500s. Besides being useful, Unique can tame the burliest of beasts in the big bores while getting top velocities in the mid-bore cartridges.