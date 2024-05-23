Power Pistol
Uniquely Familiar & Versatile
Considering myself a traditional sixgunner, I could happily live out my days with Alliant Powder’s holy trinity of handgun powders consisting of Bullseye, Unique and 2400. This tangible trio even provides yeoman service for easy shooting and economical cast bullet rifle loads.
For unknown reasons, a frustrating occurrence is happening. Certain powders are disappearing from the shelves of our favorite proprietors, never to be restocked, or so it seems. Alliant’s Unique, considered the duct tape and bacon of the reloading world, seems to be in this category. It’s useful in just about every handgun cartridge, from the tiny .25s to the monstrous .500s. Besides being useful, Unique can tame the burliest of beasts in the big bores while getting top velocities in the mid-bore cartridges.
Power Pistol
As old as Unique is, there’s always another powder coming along. Alliant’s Power Pistol has been around for a while but recently seems to be gaining in popularity. Some complain of Unique powders’ ability to meter from a powder dispenser. I’ve never had that problem. Being a ball propellant, Power Pistol meters very consistently.
While I’ll never give up my Unique habit, Power Pistol is slowly replacing it for some loads. Being slightly slower on the burn chart, it burns cleaner and gets higher velocities for some cartridges at lower pressures, with just a pinch more powder. All good things. Here are a few of my favorite loads using Power Pistol:
.32 H&R
Truth be told, I like the .32 H&R better than its big brother, the .327 Federal. The shorter case of the .32 H&R case allows using longer, heavier bullets without having to deep-seat them so their noses won’t stick out of the cylinder throat. Plus, .32 H&R brass is $45 cheaper per 500 than .327 Federal brass.
The RCBS 98-grain SWC is a favorite of mine. Looking like a baby “Keith” slug, it can be crimped in its crimp groove and fit in Single-Six revolvers. Not so with .327 Federal cases. Loading over 6 grains of Power Pistol gives me over 1,200 fps from my 6.5” Ruger Single-Six.
Another favorite slug comes from my LBT 120 LFN mold. Loaded with over 5 grains of Power Pistol, it almost reaches 1,200 fps from the same gun.
9mm
Using the Lee Precision 125 RFN mold, I load my powder-coated bullets over 6.5 grains of Power Pistol for a snappy 1,200+ fps that is very accurate and clean burning. I especially like shooting these loads in my Ruger Blackhawk convertible.
.38 Special
The same Lee 125-grain RFN slugs loaded over 7 grains of Power Pistol chrono over 1,100 fps for a conveniently accurate load. Dropping the charge to 6 grains of Power Pistol goes 1,000 fps.
Using Keith 170-grain 358429 slugs loaded over 6 grains of Power Pistol provides 1,060 fps for a snappy, accurate load for large-framed revolvers.
.357 Magnum
Lyman’s gas checked 358156 loaded over 8.5 grains of Power Pistol runs around 1,100 fps depending on barrel length and is very accurate. It’s a favorite load.
.44 Special
It almost seems sacrilegious loading something different than Skeeter’s tried and true load of 7.5 grains of Unique over a Lyman 429421 slug. But 8 grains of Power Pistol goes over 950 fps at lower pressure. It’s a great load, but I feel guilty shooting it. Forgive me, Skeeter.
.44 Magnum
A nice moderate shooting load in the .44 Magnum is Lyman’s 429421 loaded over 11 grains of Power Pistol. Velocity is 1,150 fps, shoots accurately and will take care of 99% of your shooting chores.
.45 ACP
Using cast slugs in the 230-grain weight range, 8 grains of Power Pistol is just shy of 1,000 fps. I like shooting these in my Ruger Blackhawk convertible, as well as 1911s. They make dandy field loads capable of handling most problems you’ll run into.
.45 Colt
Using the Keith 454424 slugs, my favorite bullet, loaded over 9 grains of Power Pistol runs around 950 fps in most guns. Another favorite and easy shooting versatile load.
.454 Casull
The RCBS 45-270 Scovill bullet is a wonderful design. Droppin’ out at 285 grains, they are a top contender for best all-around slug for the .45 Colt. They also shoot great when loaded for the .454 Casull. Using 11 grains of Power Pistol, they run about 1,150 fps in my Freedom Arms for an accurate, pleasant shooting load.
Last Word
While I’ll never stop using Unique, Power Pistol has a place in my handloading room. Handloaders need to be as versatile as Power Pistol and Unique when it comes to loading ammo. Hopefully, the Unique shortage will end soon, but until then, Power Pistol will fill in nicely.