Raccoon Fever

The start of summer always brings back memories of going up to Grandma and Pap’s. They lived on a medium-sized dairy farm, and since kindergarten, I started every summer going up for a week-long visit.

Besides growing field corn for the cows, my pap and uncles also grew sweet corn for us to eat. There’s nothing better than fresh-picked sweet corn in the summer, slathered in fresh butter. The only problem? Raccoons have a sweet tooth for it too! My uncles taught me how to set a double-flat spring foothold trap for capturing these masked marauders.

We’d wrap aluminum foil around the pan, the triggering mechanism, to pique the raiders’ curiosity. Then we’d carefully load it with sardines and set the trap. The foil shines in the moonlight, should the sardines get eaten without setting the trap off, so you still had a chance of catching them. ’Coons are curious critters and will slap at the shiny foil.