Theodore Roosevelt’s Colt SAA
Hiding in plain sight for over a century due to a clerical error at the Colt factory, this Theodore Roosevelt "Bull Moose Colt Single Action" is a factory engraved Colt revolver ordered as a 54th birthday present for the 26th President and Bull Moose Party candidate. Accompanying documentation lists the manufacturing date as Oct. 12, 1912, just days before Roosevelt was shot by saloonkeeper John Flammang Schrank while campaigning on Oct. 14.
Chambered in .38 Long Colt, the beautiful silver finish revolver features a 4.75” barrel, carved ivory grips and “Level 2 engraving.” The Colt SAA is mechanically fine with light scratches and marks with minor age cracks on the grip.
Estimated Price: $350,000–500,000