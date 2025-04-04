Reviving A 117-Year-Old Concealed Carry Revolver

Pin Removal

If the pin heads aren’t too heavily burred over, you can get them out easily. Prep them with a drop of penetrating oil and let it work its way in for half an hour before you start. Support the backside of the frame with some non-finish marring material (like the cover of my journal in this case), tap the pins flush against the frame with a brass drift and then drive them all the way out with a 1/16″ punch. You can make an expedient brass drift by slipping a spent .22 LR casing over the tip of a standard carpentry flat-point nail punch.

The pins are straight, not tapered, so they can go in and out in either direction. Tap in the side that looks like it’s small enough to pass through the hole without swaging. The iron is soft, and the pins are tiny, so they should yield with light hammer taps. Lay the pins aside so you know which one went where. Keep track of the left and right ends by making a pen mark on the right side of each pin and tape them to a piece of paper with a notation showing the proper hole.

With the front and rear retaining pins out, the trigger guard will drop from its milled slot on the bottom of the frame. The sear and tiny sear coil spring beneath it in the rear leg can fall free. The broken flat trigger-return spring and the tiny cylinder pin latch coil spring in the front of the trigger guard slot may also fall out. If those tiny coil springs don’t fall out, take them out immediately so they don’t get lost.

Save the broken trigger-return spring! Clean off the two halves and use some super glue to restore it to its original form so it can serve as a model for forming the replacement part. I needed a magnifying glass to get the edges of the break squared.