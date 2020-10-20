Every gun has a purpose. Whether personal protection, hunting, competition or target shooting, firearms are often purchased to fill specific needs and desires. However, some guns can serve multiple purposes based on their size, characteristics and features.

Historically, revolvers have proven to be one of the most versatile types of firearms, offering shooters of all disciplines a wide variety of calibers (including larger cartridges not found in semi-auto handguns) in various frame sizes and barrel lengths. Simple, rugged and effective when loaded with the right ammunition, revolvers continue to be a popular choice for those looking to “kill two birds with one stone.”

Recently, while working my part-time gig at a local gun store and shooting range, an older gentleman came in looking for a revolver. As with every customer, I asked if he had a specific brand or model in mind and his reason for the purchase. Seeking a gun for both home defense and backcountry carry, he expressed interest in a .357 Magnum revolver and noted the Smith & Wesson Model 60 as a possible option. Unfortunately, with the current high demand for firearms and limited supply, we had no models in stock that fit his bill.

Worried about the real threat of mountain lions and bears in the Colorado wilderness and the rural area of which he lived, he revealed further interest in a revolver with a longer barrel, larger grip and higher capacity without it feeling like a 2×4 hanging off his hip. Realizing the 5-round snub nose J-frame Model 60 didn’t meet his needs, we began looking online for other options.