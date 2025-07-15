Saved from Drowning by Tarzan

Johann Peter Weißmüller was born in 1904 in Hungary. The following year, his father Peter and mother Elisabeth boarded the SS Rotterdam for a 12-day trek to America. The little family processed into the country through Ellis Island and settled in Pennsylvania. Three years later, they relocated to Chicago, this time with a second child in tow.

Polio has been essentially eradicated nowadays. Back then, however, it was an absolute scourge. An infectious viral neuromuscular disease, polio attacked children and often left them with horrific paralysis. Young Johann Weißmüller contracted the dread disease at age nine.

Then, as now, there wasn’t a great deal to be done for this. Johann’s doctor recommended the young man try swimming as a way to build up his atrophied muscles. His parents enrolled him in swimming lessons conducted in Lake Michigan. The kid took to water like a fish.

Johann, by now, went by the Americanized Johnny. His no-account Dad abandoned his family when the boy was in eighth grade. Johnny subsequently left school and went to work to keep his little family from starving. In his free time, he swam at the local YMCA.

In 1921, at age 17, Johnny embarked on a professional swimming career. He won the first four races he entered and set his first two world records that same year. In 1924, he took gold in the 100-meter freestyle in the Summer Olympics. He earned two more Gold Medals four years later at the Olympics in Amsterdam. In between setting records, Johnny worked as a lifeguard at various swimming pools.