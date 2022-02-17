Setting Up Your LEE Deluxe Pistol Dies

Setting Up Your Dies

Roughly 80% of my handloading is done on my LEE classic turret press. I can swap out calibers and primer size feed in all of 10 seconds. It’s that easy. For massive bulk reloading, my Dillon 550C gets the nod, but it’s easier and faster to use the classic turret press for different powders and charge weights during load development.

The turret press uses aluminum die plates with four holes for up to four different dies. If you buy numerous die plates, which I do for each set of dies, setting your dies up is a one-time proposition. It’s too convenient not to store your pre-set dies in the die plate. They store neatly in the round LEE die container too.