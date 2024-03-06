Sinus Secrets

Anatomical Details

Your head is really heavy. I’ve actually had the pleasure of hefting a detached example myself. By incorporating these eight empty spaces into the design of your head, God made things considerably easier on your neck.

Your sinuses act as crumple zones for your face, not unlike those of a modern car. When real people get hit in the face it is not much like the movies. The thin, brittle bones of the sinuses and face crunch in on themselves to protect sensitive stuff like your brain and eyes.

Your sinuses serve as antechambers to your lungs. The air that goes into your lungs needs to be clean and warm. Your sinuses take care of that for you. Were it not for this pretreatment, the sensitive tissues of your lungs that facilitate gas exchange would be forever infected and subject to thermal irritation. That’s actually asking quite a lot. Room temperature air is typically 70 degrees Fahrenheit and 35% humidity. Four inches later, the air headed into your lungs is at 98.7 degrees Fahrenheit and 100% humidity. Your sinuses do that for you, and we don’t even think about it.

To accomplish that mission, your sinus linings are forever secreting mucus, the voluminous, slimy snot that is so delightful in a three-year-old with a head cold. In fact, to process some 20,000 liters of air each day, your sinuses produce roughly half a gallon of snot. Once that slick, slimy stuff is corrupted with bacteria, fungi, sloughed-off dead skin and good old-fashioned dirt, you simply swallow it so your stomach acid can render everything digestible. Half a gallon. That sounds gross because it is. However, it’s also all pretty normal.