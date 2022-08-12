Long Gun Love

When it comes to long guns, sixgunners have a preference too. No surprise there! Having more opinions than bullet loops, the levergun is the long gun of choice. And it makes sense, too! By having a long gun chambered for the same caliber as your favorite sixgun it keeps things simple when purchasing, handloading and carrying extra rounds when you’re far from the nearest gun store. They make short work of longer shots, too.

Leverguns are simply cowboy cool! Like single action revolvers you feel a comforting confidence when thumbing each individual round one at a time. It’s soothing dropping a cartridge past the loading gate of your sixgun or stuffing a cartridge up the port and into the magazine of your levergun. There’s time to examine each cartridge for defects or simply admire its beautiful perfection.

Vigorously levering a cartridge into the chamber of a well-tuned levergun is a symphony of pure delight. Follow this up with the ability of fast follow-up shots and its no wonder sixgunners love their leverguns! Their flat bodied actions, light weight and balance make them a joy to carry, whether in scabbard, or between the seats of the ranch pickup truck.