If we’re lucky, someone enters our lives, influencing us like no other. Dick “Sixshot” Thompson is one of those people to me. Dire circumstances have a tendency to bring people together, whether the other person knows it or not. During the summer of 2009, my mom was dying of multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood. I’d recently learned how to surf the internet and needed some distraction.

I was working our county fair as part of my cop duties, which meant I got to ride my Harley home when we wrapped up the crowd around midnight. Riding home was nice as the cool breeze gave me a chance to cool off. Once home, I’d strip off my uniform shirt, Sam Brown belt, grab a cold beverage and hit the gun forums I’d recently discovered. I kept seeing this guy, ‘Sixshot’, posting about critters he’d shot with a sixgun. One thing led to another, and we started chatting via messages, which eventually led to phone calls.

Dick is a fellow student of Keith, meaning he loves cast bullets, handloads and sixguns. We connected instantly, hitting it off like lost brothers. He lived in the land of Elmer — Idaho — and even visited him a few times in the 70s. I’d never been out west — I was scared to go — scared I wouldn’t want to go back once there.

Mom died the last day of August, and Dick invited me to an elk hunt. Having the “life’s too short, take all the opportunities offered you” attitude, I accepted. My wife thought I was crazy going to Idaho “with a man I met on the internet,” and I admit it sounded a little suspicious, but it was one of the best decisions I ever made. I took a cow elk with a Lyman 454424 Keith slug and made a great friend and mentor for life.

I’ve been to Dick’s three or four times and always have a great time. The first two times we even visited the Elmer Keith Museum at the Boise, Idaho, Cabelas, followed by a visit to John Taffin. We talk regularly on the phone, mostly discussing cast bullets, molds, loads, guns, as well as how his sons and grandsons have done during hunting season. I figured it only fitting to share some of Dick’s favorite handloads, so other sixgunners can benefit from ‘Sixshots’ experience, wisdom, and know-how. I sure have over the years, and many of his favorite loads are also mine.

Dick is the one who got me involved in polymer powder coating of bullets. He’s made them for John Taffin and Mark Hampton to experiment with and write about. Dick learned about powder coating while vacationing in Arizona well over ten years ago.