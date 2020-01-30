Smith & Wesson
M&P9 Shield EZ
EZ To Rack, Pack & Clean
The Smith & Wesson M&P380 Shield EZ was introduced in 2018 amid eye rolls and sighs of “yet another poly-framed, striker-fired pistol.” That is, until people actually started shooting them. Besides, the gun was actually an internal hammer-fired design. Remember those?
After raising eyebrows, critics calmed down and started enjoying the features the EZ provided. Features like its easy-to-rack slide, light trigger pull and easy-load magazines that won't dislocate your thumb while stacking the last few cartridges.
Together, the simple design changes made a massive impact on all aspects of shooting, packing, loading and cleaning, and made the EZ the perfect gun for new shooters — both male and female — or anyone with compromised hand strength or dexterity from age or injury.
Suddenly, doubters were appreciating the EZ, shouting its virtues, “What a wonderful idea!” Even those who can crush walnuts with their bare hands appreciated it. Because after all, shooting should be fun, right?
EZ Goes 9mm
With today’s advancements in bullet technology, the 9mm has become a favorite among military, law enforcement and concealed carriers. When compared to larger cartridges, it is lighter and easier to control while still packing enough punch and performance to get the job done, all while giving shooters increased capacity in magazines of similar size. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before Big Blue offered the M&P Shield EZ in 9mm.
EZ Details
Like the .380 ACP model, the 9mm EZ is of an internal hammer-fired design with an easy-rack slide made possible by use of a lighter recoil spring. Combined with tapered rear slide serrations, the pistol provides a positive gripping surface for less strenuous slide manipulation. Adding to the ease of operation are 8-round magazines with a load-assist tab commonly seen on rimfire semi-autos, allowing you to compress the magazine spring for easier loading.
Nearly identical in size, measuring 6.8" long with a 3.675" stainless steel barrel and scaling 23 oz., the 9mm EZ’s low-bore axis reduces felt recoil while its single-action trigger has a crisp, light pull with tactile and audible trigger reset. Sights are a set of easy to pick up three dot white set with windage-adjustable rear sight.
The 9mm EZ also features a grip safety with model-optional manual thumb safety, loaded chamber indicator, reversible magazine release and accessory Picatinny rail for mounting a light or laser. Two factory-installed Crimson Trace Red Laserguard-paired models are also available.
From a gun once scoffed at to gun enthusiasts clamoring for a 9mm model, the Smith & Wesson M&P EZ hasn’t had an easy road, but it’s sure become an easy favorite. MSRP is $479 for the stock model without thumb safety.
For more info: www.smith-wesson.com, Ph: (800) 331-0852
