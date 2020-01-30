The Smith & Wesson M&P380 Shield EZ was introduced in 2018 amid eye rolls and sighs of “yet another poly-framed, striker-fired pistol.” That is, until people actually started shooting them. Besides, the gun was actually an internal hammer-fired design. Remember those?



After raising eyebrows, critics calmed down and started enjoying the features the EZ provided. Features like its easy-to-rack slide, light trigger pull and easy-load magazines that won't dislocate your thumb while stacking the last few cartridges.



Together, the simple design changes made a massive impact on all aspects of shooting, packing, loading and cleaning, and made the EZ the perfect gun for new shooters — both male and female — or anyone with compromised hand strength or dexterity from age or injury.