Spotlight New Gear
May/June 2023 Issue
V-Slide OWB Holster
Versacarry
The V-Slide OWB Holster from Versacarry has a minimal design with a smaller footprint so it can be worn in a various positions. The optics-compatible V-Slide OWB features a custom-molded polymer front to fit many popular firearm models. The Polymer front has an open bottom to accommodate threaded barrels. Constructed of premium water buffalo leather, the V-Slide is offered in three colors. MSRP: $39.99 for black or brown and $44.99 for gunmetal grey. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
Competitor
Smith & Wesson
Smith & Wesson’s Performance Center M&P9 M2.0 Competitor is built for competition right out of the box. The metal-framed 9mm pistol has a 5″ barrel, an enhanced sear for lighter, crisper trigger let-off and a flared magazine well for fast and efficient reloads. Lightening cuts on the top and sides of the slide reduce the weight in front of the chamber and help improve the recoil balance point. The stainless steel slide is cut for optics and includes a green fiber optic front sight and blacked out serrated rear sight. The Competitor comes with a reversible oversized mag release for right- and left-handed users. Available in 10+1 or 17+1 rounds in Tungsten Gray Cerakote or black Armornite. MSRP: $999. For more info: (800) 331-0852, Smith-Wesson.com
LINKed Holster
Bravo Concealment
The LINKed Holster combines Bravo Concealment’s Torsion technology with an accessible mag pouch. With just a few screws, a mag pouch and belt clip can be secured to a standard Torsion IWB holster so they can both be carried via appendix carry at once. MSRP: $70.43. For more info: 956-783-7682, BravoConcealment.com
Zone-7 Versa
Code of Silence
The Code of Silence Zone-7 Versa line of hunting clothing gives hunters warmth and concealment for still hunting and sitting on tree stands but makes movement and shooting easy and unrestricted. The series is made of Berber-Wool, WindSeal-TC3 mid barrier and lining fabric; with fleece-wool panels on pant legs and inside arm panels. MSRP: $170 for the hoodie; $160 for pants. For more info: (308) 249-7561, CodeOfSilence.com
Commander + Pack Bag
ALPS OutdoorZ
ALPS OutdoorZ’s Commander + Pack Bag boasts a 5,250 cubic-inch capacity. Made of durable Ripstop fabric, the top-loading bag has space for multi-day backcountry hunting expeditions. It has a drawstring closure in the main compartment as well as four external pockets. Includes a hydration pocket and port as well as frame and lashing straps. MSRP: $299.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, AlpsOutdoorZ.com
Adjustable Target/Tactical Rear Sight
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat’s Adjustable Target/Tactical Rear Sight for the Colt 2020 Python and Anaconda is a rugged, fully adjustable replacement rear sight of hardened chromoly steel. The sight has an improved sight picture, reliable adjustments and a superior fit to your revolver’s frame. The USA-made, heavy-duty sight can make a great gun even better and allows for easy adjustment in the field. The sight has elevation and windage adjustment and is easy to install. MSRP: $109.95. For more info: (800) 955-4856, ShopWilsonCombat.com
Co-Witness Tritium Sight Set
HIVIZ Shooting Systems
HIVIZ introduces its Co-Witness Tritium Sight Set for GLOCK. Designed to co-witness on GLOCK MOS models with a reflex sight, the sights feature ultra-bright, encapsulated Tritium in an all-steel constructed frame. They will be visible with a reflex sight at or below the reticle for most reflex sights. The green tritium, in both front and rear sights, makes sight acquisition easy. Fits GLOCK MOS models only in 9mm, 40 S&W and 357 SIG. MSRP: $135. For more info: (800) 589-4315, HiVizSights.com
Custom Builder
Full Range Hanging Systems
Full Range Hanging Systems announces the launch of its Custom Builder for creating mounting configurations for any trophy collection. In a few steps, users can build a strong, durable system to accommodate up to three shoulder mounts to fit any space and can pivot 180 degrees for countless display options. Each arm can accommodate 30 to 35 lbs. — ideal for whitetail, mule deer, antelope and sheep mounts. MSRP: Systems range from $40 to $150. For more info: FullRangeSystems.com
Performance Revolver Grips
D&L Sports
Performance Revolver Grips are for shooters who understand handgun shooting. These grips for S&W K-L-N Roundbutt Frame Double Action Revolvers from D&L Sports are designed to make the revolver point properly and align the sights with the target when the shooter has a locked wrist hold on the revolver. Unlocking your wrists and rolling them downward will no longer be needed to align the sights with the target. The PRG solves the problem by allowing shooters to keep a strong, locked wrist grip on the revolver. The PRG is for both iron sights and red dot optics. MSRP: $155. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com DLSports.com
LV18 Backpack 2.0
5.11 Tactical
The LV18 Backpack 2.0 is one of the load-bearing products from 5.11 Tactical. It has improved internal organization and new Duraflex buckles. In the ambidextrous side entry CCW compartment, the loop area has been increased and a removable holster retention strap added. The height of the padded laptop sleeve has been extended and a security strap added to keep electronics secure. MSRP: $135. For more info: (866) 451-1726, 5.11Tactical.com
Small Break-In Kit
Craft Holsters
Leather holsters look great and are comfortable to carry, but they often come with an unpleasant problem. They require break-in before first use. In order to make this chore more bearable, Craft Holsters has introduced the Small Break-In Kit. It will make leather holsters’ break-in much easier and more convenient. MSRP: From $9. For more info: (855) 844-5400, CraftHolsters.com
ProTac 2.0
Streamlight Inc.
Streamlight Inc. has launched the 2,000-lumen ProTac 2.0, a rechargeable handheld tactical light offering extreme brightness and long run times. This latest addition to the ProTac series of tactical handheld lights gives first responders, outdoor enthusiasts, technicians and other users an ideal light for everyday use. The ProTac 2.0 is 6.10″ long, weighs 8.25 oz. and comes with one SL-B50 rechargeable battery. MSRP: $195. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com
Inline Rear Sight Pusher Tools
XS Sights
XS Sights introduces two Inline Rear Sight Pusher Tools for GLOCKs — the DIY Series and GUNSMITH Series. Both are fast and easy to use, reducing installation force by up to 50%. The open-top design allows visual alignment and viewing of the installation process. The tools feature a non-marring brass bit to prevent scratching and a built-in centering scale for precision windage adjustments. Both tools work with all GLOCK generations and models, even those with suppressor-height sights and red dot sights. MSRP: $150 for the DIY Series; $200 for the GUNSMITH Series. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
Divided Ammo Crate
MTM Case-Gard
The Divided Ammo Crate from MTM Case-Gard is a modular storage solution with a spacious interior divided into four compartments separated by three removable partitions. The modular partition construction allows for custom storage to fit multiple items ranging from ammo boxes, magazines and cleaning supplies to larger items up to 17.5″ long. MSRP: $27.98. For more info: (800) 543-0548, MTMCase-Gard.com